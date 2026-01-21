Mona Singh reveals reaction to playing villain in 'Happy Patel'

Mona Singh , known for her diverse roles in the entertainment industry, has received praise for her negative character in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she spoke about the challenges and joys of playing a darker character named Mama. "I've always loved exploring new shades of characters...Happy Patel gave me something I've rarely had the chance to do: a darker edgier persona."

Role acceptance Singh's initial reaction to the role was laughter Singh revealed that her first reaction to the role was laughter. "You know when I first heard about the character I laughed!" "I didn't immediately think 'Oh no this is too mean.' Instead I thought it was intriguing something completely fresh and unpredictable." "And honestly that unpredictability is what drew me in. I thrive on challenge so rather than being scared I was pumped to play this side of her."

Career outlook Singh's perspective on versatility and upcoming projects Singh also shared her thoughts on versatility, saying it's not about showing off but being truthful to the story. "I've been lucky to play everything from expressive joyous roles to more grounded emotional ones and now something mad and unpredictable like this." She added that she looks forward to working with new teams in different genres this year. "I like to keep surprising myself and hopefully the audience too."

