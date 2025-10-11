Next Article
Hardik Pandya confirms relationship with model Mahieka Sharma
Entertainment
Hardik Pandya has all but confirmed his relationship on Instagram with model Mahieka Sharma, sharing cozy beach photos right before his 32nd birthday on October 11, 2024.
The two had already sparked buzz after being spotted together at Mumbai airport, but these posts suggest they spent time together ahead of his birthday.
Gill to lead in ODI series against Australia
Pandya also posted sweet moments with his son Agastya, making the celebration feel extra special.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is stepping up as India's ODI captain for the Australia series starting October 19, 2025, with Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain.
Both Pandya and Rishabh Pant will miss the series due to injuries, so the team lineup is seeing some changes.