BLACKPINK's Jisoo collaborates with ZAYN on 'EYES CLOSED': Listen now
Jisoo from BLACKPINK just released "EYES CLOSED" with ZAYN, marking her first new music since her solo debut album.
The track, out now on all major streaming platforms, blends Jisoo's and ZAYN's distinct vocals for a fresh sound that fans of both artists can enjoy.
Jisoo's recent activities and upcoming projects
Jisoo hasn't slowed down—after her solo debut, she rejoined BLACKPINK for "JUMP," which spent 10 weeks on the Billboard HOT 100. The group is currently touring the world with their DEADLINE tour.
Beyond music, Jisoo stars in the series "Newtopia" and the film "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint."
The "EYES CLOSED" music video also dropped on her YouTube channel alongside the song.