BLACKPINK's Jisoo collaborates with ZAYN on 'EYES CLOSED': Listen now

Jisoo's recent activities and upcoming projects

Jisoo hasn't slowed down—after her solo debut, she rejoined BLACKPINK for "JUMP," which spent 10 weeks on the Billboard HOT 100. The group is currently touring the world with their DEADLINE tour.

Beyond music, Jisoo stars in the series "Newtopia" and the film "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint."

The "EYES CLOSED" music video also dropped on her YouTube channel alongside the song.