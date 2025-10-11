Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' crosses ₹500cr mark globally in just 9 days
Entertainment
Kantara Chapter 1, the Kannada film starring Rishab Shetty, just hit a huge milestone—over ₹500 crore in global box office earnings.
In just nine days, it pulled in ₹359.40 crore net in India, showing that audiences are still turning up in big numbers.
'Kantara Chapter 1' heads into 2nd weekend strong
A big weekend boost pushed the film's domestic total past ₹350 crore, and the buzz doesn't seem to be slowing down as it heads into its second week.
With such strong numbers, Kantara Chapter 1 is proving to be a major crowd-pleaser and a genuine box office success.