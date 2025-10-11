'Jay Kelly': George Clooney pulls from his own life
George Clooney's latest film, Jay Kelly, just premiered at the London Film Festival.
Clooney plays an aging Hollywood star and says he pulled from his own life for the role—sharing, "There are elements certainly about the experience that I've had, but not so many regrets, which I think is 'thank God.'"
The film uses humor to dig into the pressures of celebrity and contemplation on the cost of celebrity and fame.
Cast and crew of 'Jay Kelly'
Directed by Noah Baumbach and co-written with Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly features Laura Dern and Adam Sandler alongside Clooney.
The story follows Kelly's European tour, exploring personal struggles and how public personas differ from private lives.
Sandler plays a loyal manager wrestling with work-life balance.
Jay Kelly hits select theaters in November 2025, then streams on Netflix December 5.