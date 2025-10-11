'Jay Kelly': George Clooney pulls from his own life Entertainment Oct 11, 2025

George Clooney's latest film, Jay Kelly, just premiered at the London Film Festival.

Clooney plays an aging Hollywood star and says he pulled from his own life for the role—sharing, "There are elements certainly about the experience that I've had, but not so many regrets, which I think is 'thank God.'"

The film uses humor to dig into the pressures of celebrity and contemplation on the cost of celebrity and fame.