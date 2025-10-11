MrBeast warns AI videos could threaten real creators
YouTube megastar MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is sounding the alarm about AI videos.
Over the weekend, he tweeted, "When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living. Scary times."
He's worried that as AI tech gets better, it could put real creators at risk.
AI tools can now create realistic videos from text prompts
AI tools like OpenAI's Sora 2 can now make super realistic videos from just a text prompt.
That means anyone—or even bots—could churn out content that looks legit, making it harder for original creators to stand out or even keep their jobs.
For millions who rely on YouTube for their income, this shift feels pretty unsettling.
MrBeast previously experimented with AI-generated thumbnails
Earlier in 2025, MrBeast tried using AI-generated thumbnails for his videos but quickly switched back to human artists after fans pushed back.
He switched back to human artists after backlash from fans—even as AI keeps advancing.