MrBeast warns AI videos could threaten real creators
Oct 11, 2025

YouTube megastar MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is sounding the alarm about AI videos.

Over the weekend, he tweeted, "When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living. Scary times."

He's worried that as AI tech gets better, it could put real creators at risk.