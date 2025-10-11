JK Rowling responds to Vancouver Parks Board's 'disavowal' of her Entertainment Oct 11, 2025

J.K. Rowling just responded to the Vancouver Parks Board's apology for hosting a Harry Potter event—after critics flagged her views on transgender issues.

Rowling joked on X that she "didn't even know Vancouver Parks and Recreations had avowed me, so the disavowal hasn't been much of a blow."

She added, "Next time, send me a certificate of avowal, wait until I've proudly framed it, hung it over my PC and taken a selfie with it THEN revoke it."