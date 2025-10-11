JK Rowling responds to Vancouver Parks Board's 'disavowal' of her
J.K. Rowling just responded to the Vancouver Parks Board's apology for hosting a Harry Potter event—after critics flagged her views on transgender issues.
Rowling joked on X that she "didn't even know Vancouver Parks and Recreations had avowed me, so the disavowal hasn't been much of a blow."
She added, "Next time, send me a certificate of avowal, wait until I've proudly framed it, hung it over my PC and taken a selfie with it THEN revoke it."
The board apologized and distanced itself from Rowling's views
The board apologized after local activists and commissioners raised concerns that a Harry Potter-themed event could make transgender and gender-diverse folks feel excluded.
They also publicly distanced themselves from Rowling's views and limited the event to just one season.
Ongoing backlash against Rowling's comments
Rowling's comments on transgender identity have sparked ongoing backlash, leading to public debates and even pushback from Harry Potter cast members and LGBTQ+ advocates.
The Vancouver Parks Board's move is the latest example of how her statements keep impacting events tied to her work.