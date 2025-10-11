Next Article
Sigourney Weaver hints at Ripley's return in new 'Alien' film
Entertainment
Sigourney Weaver just dropped a hint that Ellen Ripley might come back to the Alien franchise.
At New York Comic Con, she shared that she's read part of a new script from producer Walter Hill, which imagines Ripley's return.
Weaver has talked about the idea with studio execs but admits she's not fully convinced it should happen.
Weaver's concerns and the script's angle
Weaver is cautious about reviving Ripley, since the character's story ended with her death.
Hill's script takes a fresh angle, showing society treating Ripley as a threat even after all her efforts to save humanity.
With new Alien projects like Earth and Romulus on the way, any comeback would need to fit carefully into the expanding universe.