'In Bollywood, there are many truths and lies': Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan, making his directorial debut, opened up about his new Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
He shared, "In this industry, there are many truths and many lies, often disguised as each other."
Aryan says that mystery is what keeps viewers hooked—love it, hate it, or be intrigued.
Series is a mix of reality and humor: Aryan
The Ba***ds of Bollywood dives into themes like nepotism and ambition.
Aryan describes it as a blend of real events and playful exaggeration—not a documentary, but a drama with a sense of humor.
He aimed for jokes that poke fun at the industry without crossing the line.
The cast appreciated Aryan's mature direction, describing him as patient and focused.
Series's cast includes SRK, Salman, Karan Johar cameos
The series stars Lakshya Lalwani as an ambitious outsider and features cameos from big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar.
It quickly shot up Netflix India's charts and earned both critical praise and fan excitement.
With all the buzz, a second season is already being discussed.