'In Bollywood, there are many truths and lies': Aryan Khan Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Aryan Khan, making his directorial debut, opened up about his new Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

He shared, "In this industry, there are many truths and many lies, often disguised as each other."

Aryan says that mystery is what keeps viewers hooked—love it, hate it, or be intrigued.