Next Article
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is the frontrunner to play Sumathi in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, taking over from Deepika Padukone.
The switch comes after the first film's big success in 2024, with the makers citing "creative and commitment-related differences" for the change and expressing gratitude to Padukone for her role.
If finalized, this would mark Bhatt's first project with both Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin.
Exploring Sumathi's journey in the dystopian world
The sequel will dive deeper into the dystopian world of Kalki 2898 AD, following Sumathi—an unborn child prophesied to change humanity's future under Supreme Yaskin's rule.
If Bhatt joins the cast that already includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, fans can expect fresh energy and new layers to the story.