Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Alia Bhatt is the frontrunner to play Sumathi in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, taking over from Deepika Padukone.

The switch comes after the first film's big success in 2024, with the makers citing "creative and commitment-related differences" for the change and expressing gratitude to Padukone for her role.

If finalized, this would mark Bhatt's first project with both Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin.