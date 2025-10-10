John Abraham-Rohit Shetty's crime biopic on ex-Mumbai commissioner Maria underway

Shetty-Abraham to deliver a different kind of action

The film, aiming for a 2025 release, is a big shift for Shetty—he's trading his usual over-the-top action for a more grounded, realistic vibe.

Expect five major action scenes (filmed later), but for now, the focus is on gritty, true-to-life storytelling.

If you're curious about real-life heroes or want to see Abraham and Shetty try something new, this one's worth keeping an eye on.