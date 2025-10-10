Next Article
John Abraham-Rohit Shetty's crime biopic on ex-Mumbai commissioner Maria underway
Entertainment
John Abraham is stepping into the shoes of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in a new crime biopic directed by Rohit Shetty.
This marks the first time the two are collaborating.
Filming is underway at Ellora Studios in Mira Road, with the crew moving indoors for intense interrogation scenes after starting out in South Mumbai.
Shetty-Abraham to deliver a different kind of action
The film, aiming for a 2025 release, is a big shift for Shetty—he's trading his usual over-the-top action for a more grounded, realistic vibe.
Expect five major action scenes (filmed later), but for now, the focus is on gritty, true-to-life storytelling.
If you're curious about real-life heroes or want to see Abraham and Shetty try something new, this one's worth keeping an eye on.