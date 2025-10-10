'Coupling!': Release date, plot, cast of Malayalam rom-com Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Get ready for some fresh Malayalam rom-com vibes—Coupling! premieres October 24.

Starring Sarjano Khalid, Sreenath Babu, Vyshnavi Raj, and Malavika Sreenath, the series dives into a love triangle while exploring marriage and how relationships change over time.