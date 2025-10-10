Next Article
'Coupling!': Release date, plot, cast of Malayalam rom-com
Entertainment
Get ready for some fresh Malayalam rom-com vibes—Coupling! premieres October 24.
Starring Sarjano Khalid, Sreenath Babu, Vyshnavi Raj, and Malavika Sreenath, the series dives into a love triangle while exploring marriage and how relationships change over time.
Streaming details and other recent Malayalam originals
Coupling! streams exclusively on Manorama Max from midnight on October 24.
It's joining a growing lineup of Malayalam originals this year, alongside titles like Kammattam and Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham.