Suniel Shetty moves court over deepfake videos, fake merchandise
Entertainment
Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has taken his fight for personality rights to the Bombay High Court, asking for protection against people using his photos, name, and even deepfake videos online without his okay.
His lawyer told the court Shetty is especially worried about fake images and AI-powered content popping up on social media and websites.
Court has finished hearing; verdict will be out soon
Shetty wants a permanent stop to anyone misusing his identity or selling fake merchandise in his name, saying it's hurting his reputation.
The judge also pointed out how AI can make things worse for public figures.
This isn't just about Shetty—other celebs are going to court for similar reasons.
The court has finished hearing the arguments and will announce its decision soon.