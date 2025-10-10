'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles's season 2: Release Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

The Turtles are back! Paramount+ just revealed that the new season of "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" drops this December.

Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael are taking on wild new enemies—from mutant worms to Bebop, a werewolf, and Bishop's new creation, "Mutant Omega"—all while juggling the chaos of being teens in New York City.