'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles's season 2: Release
The Turtles are back! Paramount+ just revealed that the new season of "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" drops this December.
Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael are taking on wild new enemies—from mutant worms to Bebop, a werewolf, and Bishop's new creation, "Mutant Omega"—all while juggling the chaos of being teens in New York City.
'World of TMNT' digital hub launched
As of today (October 10, 2025), Paramount launched the "World of TMNT" digital hub. It's a one-stop spot for everything Turtles: classic comics, '90s movies, all the animated series, and the latest Mutant Mayhem universe.
Plus, a behind-the-scenes podcast with creators and actors is coming later this month.
More TMNT content is on the way
There's even more to look forward to: the short film "Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey" arrives this December, and a big sequel featuring Shredder is set for September 2027.
Safe to say, the TMNT universe is only getting bigger!