Next Article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ₹100cr defamation suit against family dismissed
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's massive ₹100 crore defamation suit against his ex-wife Anjana Pandey and brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui has been dismissed by the Bombay High Court.
The case was dropped because Nawazuddin and his legal team didn't show up for several hearings.
He'd filed the suit, saying false claims from his ex-wife and brother hurt his reputation and finances.
Court tosses out case over missed appearances
Nawazuddin accused his ex-wife and brother of posting damaging stuff online that affected his career, and also said Shamasuddin misused his money to buy properties and luxury cars.
But with the court tossing out the case over missed appearances, it looks like any family drama will need to be sorted out privately from here on—no more courtroom battles for now.