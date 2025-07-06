Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': US advance bookings open soon
Get ready—Pawan Kalyan's action-packed period drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword vs Spirit, is set for a global release.
With advance bookings opening in the US from July 10, fans will have nearly two weeks to grab their tickets and show some early hype.
TL;DR
Trailer promises epic battles, stunning visuals
The trailer teases epic battles as Kalyan's Veera Mallu takes on the Mughal Empire, backed by stunning visuals and a gripping story.
Directed by AM Jyothi Krisna, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and more.
The Mughal-era look is brought to life by top-notch cinematography and music from Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.