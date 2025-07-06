Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
Ananya Panday resumes shooting for 'Tu Meri Main Tera'
Ananya Panday just revealed that the next schedule for her new romantic comedy with Kartik Aaryan, Tu Meri Main Tera, is happening in Rajasthan.
Ananya's rainy Instagram post has fans buzzing for more glimpses of this much-awaited movie.
More on the movie and Ananya's upcoming projects
Tu Meri Main Tera is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It's dropping in theaters on February 13, 2026—just ahead of Valentine's Day.
The first look shows Kartik and Ananya sharing a kiss behind an Indian passport, which definitely adds some intrigue.
Fans are also excited to see them reunite after their hit pairing in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), while Ananya juggles other projects like Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae season 2.