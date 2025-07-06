Next Article
Jul 06, 2025
'Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru' streams on OTT platforms
The Telugu film "Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru" is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha Video. Directed by Vegesna Satish, this one's a remake of the Malayalam hit "Theevandi."
The story centers on Raja, an out-of-work guy whose smoking habit starts messing up his relationship with Nithya.
Key details about the film
Alongside Narne Nithiin, you'll spot familiar faces like Naresh Vijay Krishna and Rao Ramesh.
The soundtrack by Kailas Menon adapts the original's vibe for Telugu audiences.
While reviews were mixed and it didn't make waves at the box office, the film digs into how addiction can affect confidence and relationships—making it a relatable watch if you're into stories about personal struggles.