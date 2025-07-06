Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' set for global release, breaks records
Rajinikanth teams up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie, an action-packed thriller landing in theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.
With a release spanning over 100 countries, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest Tamil film launches ever.
TL;DR
Global rollout by Hamsini Entertainment
Coolie will hit theaters everywhere—no streaming details yet.
Hamsini Entertainment is handling the global rollout, bringing their experience from hits like GOAT and Devara.
₹375 crore budget, gold smuggling story
With a huge ₹375 crore budget and a story centered on gold smuggling, Coolie features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan.
Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj reunite after nearly four decades!
Plus, Anirudh is back with another energetic soundtrack.