Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' set for global release, breaks records

TL;DR

Global rollout by Hamsini Entertainment

Coolie will hit theaters everywhere—no streaming details yet.

Hamsini Entertainment is handling the global rollout, bringing their experience from hits like GOAT and Devara.

₹375 crore budget, gold smuggling story

With a huge ₹375 crore budget and a story centered on gold smuggling, Coolie features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan.

Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj reunite after nearly four decades!

Plus, Anirudh is back with another energetic soundtrack.