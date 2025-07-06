Bollywood legacy gives way to luxury living
Filmistan Studios—a legendary Bollywood studio founded in 1943 by Sashadhar Mukherjee (grandfather of Kajol and Rani Mukerji)—has been sold to Arkade Developers for about ₹183 crore.
Once a hub during Hindi cinema's golden age, the Goregaon West site has seen countless classics and was co-founded by industry icons like Ashok Kumar.
Luxury housing project to replace historic studios
Arkade Developers plans to replace the historic studios with a luxury housing project: two 50-story towers packed with high-end apartments and penthouses, worth around ₹3,000 crore.
Construction is set to kick off in 2026—marking a major shift from film sets to fancy homes.
End of an era for Bollywood
The sale has sparked concern among film workers' groups about job losses for technicians and daily wage earners who relied on Filmistan.
For many in Bollywood, this feels like the end of an era that shaped Hindi cinema for over eight decades.