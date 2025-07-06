Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
Suresh Raina steps into Kollywood with 'Production No 1'
Cricket star Suresh Raina, loved by Chennai Super Kings fans as "Chinna Thala," is stepping into Tamil cinema with his first film, Production No 1.
Directed by Logan (of Maan Karate and Remo fame) and produced by Dream Knight Stories, the movie starts shooting soon.
TL;DR
Raina's crossover from cricket to movies
Raina's move taps into his huge fan following in the South, making this debut a smart crossover between cricket and movies.
The film brings together top names like composer Santhosh Narayanan and Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.
There's even buzz about a possible MS Dhoni cameo, adding to the excitement for both cricket lovers and movie buffs.