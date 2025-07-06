Suresh Raina steps into Kollywood with 'Production No 1'

TL;DR

Raina's crossover from cricket to movies

Raina's move taps into his huge fan following in the South, making this debut a smart crossover between cricket and movies.

The film brings together top names like composer Santhosh Narayanan and Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.

There's even buzz about a possible MS Dhoni cameo, adding to the excitement for both cricket lovers and movie buffs.