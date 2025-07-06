Next Article
'Kannappa' surpasses ₹30 crore on Day 9
Kannappa, the mythological action film starring Vishnu Manchu and featuring big cameos from Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal, has crossed ₹31.13 crore at the box office.
While its visuals and cast drew crowds early on, collections have started to dip as the movie enters its second week.
TL;DR
Film's earnings and audience reviews
Most of Kannappa's earnings came from the Telugu version (₹24.64cr), with Hindi bringing in ₹3.8cr and other languages adding smaller amounts.
Even though daily numbers dropped to ₹35 lakh on Day 8 before a slight bump to ₹50 lakh on Day 9, steady evening show attendance means there's still some love for the film—especially with fans praising its story and performances.