'Kannappa' surpasses ₹30 crore on Day 9

TL;DR

Film's earnings and audience reviews

Most of Kannappa's earnings came from the Telugu version (₹24.64cr), with Hindi bringing in ₹3.8cr and other languages adding smaller amounts.

Even though daily numbers dropped to ₹35 lakh on Day 8 before a slight bump to ₹50 lakh on Day 9, steady evening show attendance means there's still some love for the film—especially with fans praising its story and performances.