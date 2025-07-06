Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
Cocaine supply to actors: Another peddler arrested
Chennai's Nungambakkam Police have arrested Fayaz Ahamed, 32, for allegedly supplying cocaine to well-known actors like Srikanth and Krishna.
This bust is part of a bigger investigation that kicked off after a bar fight in May, which already saw eight people—including AIADMK functionary Prasad—land behind bars.
Probe reveals connection to drug syndicate
Digging deeper, police found Prasad was connected to a drug syndicate run by Prado (aka Pradeep) and John, a Ghanaian national based in Bengaluru.
These two have reportedly been pushing cocaine for about three years.
The probe has now led to over 25 arrests—including actors and other suppliers—as police ramp up efforts to tackle drug use in the film scene.