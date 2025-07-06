Cocaine supply to actors: Another peddler arrested

TL;DR

Probe reveals connection to drug syndicate

Digging deeper, police found Prasad was connected to a drug syndicate run by Prado (aka Pradeep) and John, a Ghanaian national based in Bengaluru.

These two have reportedly been pushing cocaine for about three years.

The probe has now led to over 25 arrests—including actors and other suppliers—as police ramp up efforts to tackle drug use in the film scene.