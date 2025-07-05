Metro In Dino's Day 2 box office collection skyrockets
Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino is making waves at the box office, collecting ₹9.75 crore within just two days of release.
Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher, the film saw its earnings jump on Day 2 with ₹6.25 crore coming in on Saturday.
Check out Day 2's occupancy report
The movie is drawing bigger crowds in the evenings and nights, especially in metros like Bengaluru.
While Day 2 had an average occupancy of 27%, Chennai led with a huge 69% occupancy rate, followed by Bengaluru (52.67%), Hyderabad (39.67%), and Kolkata (37%).
A look at the film's storyline
Metro... In Dino is a modern take on love and relationships—think four interconnected stories set across cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
As a spiritual sequel to Life in a... Metro (2007), it digs into the ups and downs of urban romance and heartbreaks that feel all too real for today's generation.