Metro In Dino's Day 2 box office collection skyrockets

TL;DR

Check out Day 2's occupancy report

The movie is drawing bigger crowds in the evenings and nights, especially in metros like Bengaluru.

While Day 2 had an average occupancy of 27%, Chennai led with a huge 69% occupancy rate, followed by Bengaluru (52.67%), Hyderabad (39.67%), and Kolkata (37%).

A look at the film's storyline

Metro... In Dino is a modern take on love and relationships—think four interconnected stories set across cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

As a spiritual sequel to Life in a... Metro (2007), it digs into the ups and downs of urban romance and heartbreaks that feel all too real for today's generation.