Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar set for December 2025 release

TL;DR

Teaser on Ranveer's birthday

Dhurandar features a star-packed lineup: Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Rampal join Singh and Madhavan.

With about 25 days left of filming, the team plans to wrap up by early September.

A teaser drops on Ranveer's birthday—July 6, 2025 at exactly 12:12pm.

'Dhurandar' expected to be a big box office contender

Dhurandar will share its release day with Prabhas's Raja Saab. Shahid Kapoor's Romeo was set for the same date but may shift to January to avoid direct competition.

With its cast and storyline, Dhurandar is expected to be a big contender at the box office.