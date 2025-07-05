Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar set for December 2025 release
Ranveer Singh's new espionage thriller, Dhurandar, is hitting theaters on December 5, 2025.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows one of India's first undercover agents across decades—from the 1970s to now.
R Madhavan plays Ajith Doval, India's National Security Advisor, whose character is central to the story.
Teaser on Ranveer's birthday
Dhurandar features a star-packed lineup: Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Rampal join Singh and Madhavan.
With about 25 days left of filming, the team plans to wrap up by early September.
A teaser drops on Ranveer's birthday—July 6, 2025 at exactly 12:12pm.
'Dhurandar' expected to be a big box office contender
Dhurandar will share its release day with Prabhas's Raja Saab. Shahid Kapoor's Romeo was set for the same date but may shift to January to avoid direct competition.
With its cast and storyline, Dhurandar is expected to be a big contender at the box office.