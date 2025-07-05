Kangana Ranaut heads to rain-stricken Mandi

TL;DR

Mandi hit hard by cloudbursts, flash floods

Mandi has been hit hard by cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides—14 people have died and 31 are still missing.

Some criticized Kangana for not showing up sooner, with Congress leaders calling her out.

The current CM even suggested she speak with Thakur before heading in.

Last year too she faced similar criticism

Kangana's late response sparked a lot of chatter online. People wondered why she was told to delay her visit but kept posting on social media anyway.

This isn't the first time she's faced heat for not reacting quickly during disasters—similar criticism came up last year when floods hit Kullu and Mandi too.