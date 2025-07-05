International talent behind 'Ramayana' revealed

TL;DR

Global tech meets Indian heritage in 'Ramayana'

Ramayana is pulling out all the stops: Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are teaming up for the music, DNEG (the VFX studio behind multiple Oscar wins) is handling visuals, and top Hollywood stunt pros are choreographing action.

The team wants to blend cutting-edge tech with Indian heritage—producer Namit Malhotra says their goal is to bring this epic story to a global audience with world-class visuals and sound.