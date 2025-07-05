Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Joe Rogan accuses Trump of immigration betrayal
Podcaster Joe Rogan is calling out Donald Trump's latest immigration raids, saying it's "insane" to target migrant workers instead of actual criminals.
On his show, he pointed out, "They're not cartel members or gang members... just construction workers showing up at work."
TL;DR
What's happening in the US?
ICE has started targeting migrant workers at places like construction sites and Home Depot, even though many of those picked up don't have any criminal records.
This approach has sparked a lot of concern—not just from Rogan but also from his guest Amjad Masad.
Rogan supported Trump before the 2024 election
Rogan actually supported Trump before the 2024 election.
But now, he's openly criticizing these harsh immigration tactics—a shift that shows even some of Trump's early backers are rethinking their support.