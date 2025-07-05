Ranveer Singh wipes Instagram clean before birthday

TL;DR

Ranveer's bold new look from 'Dhurandhar' leaked

The hype for Dhurandhar is real, especially after a leaked set video showed Ranveer in a bold new look alongside Sanjay Dutt. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is still pretty secretive.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and will soon return as Simmba in Singham Again and star in the next Don movie.

Fans are definitely watching for what happens at 12:12pm on his birthday!