Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Ranveer Singh wipes Instagram clean before birthday
Ranveer Singh just wiped his entire Instagram, leaving only a mysterious story that says "12:12" with sword emojis.
With his 40th birthday coming up on July 6, fans are buzzing about whether he's teasing a big reveal—possibly linked to his next film, Dhurandhar.
Ranveer's bold new look from 'Dhurandhar' leaked
The hype for Dhurandhar is real, especially after a leaked set video showed Ranveer in a bold new look alongside Sanjay Dutt. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is still pretty secretive.
Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and will soon return as Simmba in Singham Again and star in the next Don movie.
Fans are definitely watching for what happens at 12:12pm on his birthday!