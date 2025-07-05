Next Article
Jul 05, 2025
'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' concludes filming with Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr
"That's a wrap!" for Ginny Weds Sunny 2—the sequel to the 2020 rom-com has finished shooting.
This time, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr take the lead, with Prasshant Jha directing and writing, and Vinod Bachchan producing.
The team marked the occasion with a video from the sets on Instagram.
'Keeps the heart and humor of the original...'
The sequel promises a fresh spin on romance and family drama, mixing in plenty of quirky comedy.
According to the makers, it keeps the heart and humor of the original while bringing something new for both old fans and newcomers.
Looks like another feel-good watch is on its way!