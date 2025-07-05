Varun Tej's VT15 shoot progresses internationally

TL;DR

'VT15' marks Varun Tej's 1st collaboration with Merlapaka Gandhi

This project stands out for its cross-cultural twist—blending Indian and Korean cinema for something fresh.

It's Tej's first time teaming up with Gandhi and UV Creations, and he's reuniting with First Frame after their hit Kanche.

With 80% of filming done and a unique horror-comedy vibe, anticipation is high as fans await the official title, first look, and S Thaman's music.