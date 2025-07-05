Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Varun Tej's VT15 shoot progresses internationally
Varun Tej's upcoming film VT15, a rare Indo-Korean horror-comedy, is currently filming in Korea after wrapping up shoots in Hyderabad and Anantapur.
Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, the movie features Tej alongside Ritika Nayak.
TL;DR
'VT15' marks Varun Tej's 1st collaboration with Merlapaka Gandhi
This project stands out for its cross-cultural twist—blending Indian and Korean cinema for something fresh.
It's Tej's first time teaming up with Gandhi and UV Creations, and he's reuniting with First Frame after their hit Kanche.
With 80% of filming done and a unique horror-comedy vibe, anticipation is high as fans await the official title, first look, and S Thaman's music.