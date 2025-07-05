Harry and Meghan reduce staff to save money
Harry and Meghan are downsizing their communications team to save money, with recent departures including Kyle Boulia and Charlie Gipson.
Instead of keeping a full-time team, they're now working with a PR firm—a move led by Chief Communications Officer Meredith Maines to keep costs down while staying visible in the media.
Deal with Netflix is not as lucrative as they thought
Their big Netflix deal is about to expire—and while it was once rumored at $100 million, insiders say it's closer to $20 million.
With industry trends shifting, future deals might not be as lucrative.
On top of that, they're juggling a hefty mortgage of $14.65 million and around $2 million per year for security.
'Harry and Meghan' did well, but other projects flopped
Even though their "Harry & Meghan" series did well, other projects haven't gained much traction.
They're also dealing with negative press and workplace allegations, making it tough to balance work, family life, and public perception.