Harry and Meghan reduce staff to save money

TL;DR

Deal with Netflix is not as lucrative as they thought

Their big Netflix deal is about to expire—and while it was once rumored at $100 million, insiders say it's closer to $20 million.

With industry trends shifting, future deals might not be as lucrative.

On top of that, they're juggling a hefty mortgage of $14.65 million and around $2 million per year for security.

'Harry and Meghan' did well, but other projects flopped

Even though their "Harry & Meghan" series did well, other projects haven't gained much traction.

They're also dealing with negative press and workplace allegations, making it tough to balance work, family life, and public perception.