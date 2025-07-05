Jurassic World Rebirth hits $100 million mark in 2 days

TL;DR

'Jurassic World Rebirth' dominates global box office

The film pulled in $104.6 million worldwide within just two days—$55.8 million from US audiences and $48.8 million overseas.

In India, it smashed franchise records with over ₹9 crore on day one, topping Jurassic World Dominion's previous best.

Projections suggest it could hit $137.5 million in its first five days in the US alone, with a three-day weekend haul estimated at $81.7 million.

Our take

If you're into epic dinosaur action or just love big-screen blockbusters, Jurassic World Rebirth looks like a fun ride—box office numbers show fans are still all-in despite mixed reviews.

Perfect for anyone wanting some high-stakes adventure (and a bit of nostalgia) at the movies!