Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
'Metro In Dino' set for OTT release soon
Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, a follow-up to his 2007 film Life in a... Metro, lands on Netflix in September after its July 4, 2025 theatrical release.
The movie weaves together multiple urban love stories set across Indian cities, starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.
When will the film be available for streaming?
You can catch Metro In Dino on Netflix about 45-60 days after its theater run wraps up.
Viewers are calling it a heartwarming take on city romance
The film is getting love for its emotional depth, relatable characters, and Pritam's memorable music.
Critics appreciate how it explores modern relationships, though some mention the first half feels slow and the runtime is on the longer side.
Overall, viewers are calling it a heartwarming take on city romance.