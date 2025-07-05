Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 Raja Guru's 'AARADHYA' trailer released, film premieres July 18th

The trailer for "Aaradhya" just dropped, giving us a first look at Raja Guru's transition to a major film role.

The film mixes Hindi and Awadhi vibes with plenty of spiritual undertones, and it's set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

After making waves in TV shows like "Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se," Guru is stepping into films with a story that feels both fresh and thoughtful.