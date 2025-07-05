Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Raja Guru's 'AARADHYA' trailer released, film premieres July 18th
The trailer for "Aaradhya" just dropped, giving us a first look at Raja Guru's transition to a major film role.
The film mixes Hindi and Awadhi vibes with plenty of spiritual undertones, and it's set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.
After making waves in TV shows like "Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se," Guru is stepping into films with a story that feels both fresh and thoughtful.
TL;DR
Story focuses on faith, family, and inner strength
Guru plays a devoted brother who challenges social expectations to protect his sister.
The movie dives into themes like faith, family bonds, and finding strength within yourself.
Produced by Ardhnareshwar Creations, "Aaradhya" also features Rupali Jadhav in a key role.