'Bheeshma Parvam' scribe Devadath Shaji's directorial debut 'Dheeran'

TL;DR

Follows a man on an unexpected adventure

Eldhose's journey turns unpredictable fast, mixing secrets and chaos while digging into friendships and small-town quirks.

If you're into stories about community and unexpected adventures, this one leans right in.

The cast has been appreciated

The cast—Jagadish, Manoj K Jayan, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Vineeth—bring solid comic timing and chemistry that critics have enjoyed.

Still, some felt the film slows down in the second half and relies a bit too much on dialogue.

Makes for a 1-time watch

Reactions are mixed: some viewers found Dheeran funny and nostalgic with its small-town charm; others thought it was a bit predictable.

Overall though, it's a decent first outing for Shaji as director.