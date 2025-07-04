'Bheeshma Parvam' scribe Devadath Shaji's directorial debut 'Dheeran'
Devadath Shaji, known for writing Bheeshma Parvam, steps into directing with Dheeran—a comedy-drama that hit theaters on July 4, 2025.
The story follows Eldhose (Rajesh Madhavan) as he's pulled into a wild road trip with some truly eccentric locals in Malayattoor.
For now, you'll have to catch it in theaters.
Follows a man on an unexpected adventure
Eldhose's journey turns unpredictable fast, mixing secrets and chaos while digging into friendships and small-town quirks.
If you're into stories about community and unexpected adventures, this one leans right in.
The cast has been appreciated
The cast—Jagadish, Manoj K Jayan, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Vineeth—bring solid comic timing and chemistry that critics have enjoyed.
Still, some felt the film slows down in the second half and relies a bit too much on dialogue.
Makes for a 1-time watch
Reactions are mixed: some viewers found Dheeran funny and nostalgic with its small-town charm; others thought it was a bit predictable.
Overall though, it's a decent first outing for Shaji as director.