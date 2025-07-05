Next Article
Jul 05, 2025
Inside Raveena Tandon's luxurious seaside home, Neelaya
Bollywood star Raveena Tandon calls a gorgeous sea-facing house in Bandra, Mumbai her home.
Neelaya, which means "blue abode," blends Moroccan, European, French, and South Indian styles—making it a peaceful family retreat away from the city buzz.
TL;DR
The house is reportedly worth ₹70 crore
Neelaya is reportedly valued at approximately ₹70 crore.
Its standout design and impressive art collection make it both luxurious and comfortable for the family.
Artwork by Paresh Maity adorns the walls
Inside, you'll find artwork by Paresh Maity and Thotta Vaikuntham, plus stone sculptures of Hindu deities placed as per Vastu Shastra.
With marble floors and inviting couches in the living room, Neelaya mixes modern vibes with traditional touches.