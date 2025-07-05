Housefull 5 concludes global run with ₹260 crore
Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, finished its theatrical run with a solid ₹260 crore worldwide.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it pulled in around ₹165-167 crore net in India and another ₹60 crore overseas.
While not the franchise's biggest ever, it still marks Akshay's fourth-largest opener and his top non-holiday release.
Housefull 5 shows the power of sequels and familiar brands
The film's strong numbers highlight how sequels and familiar brands keep drawing crowds—especially when compared to originals like Khel Khel Mein that struggled at the box office.
Akshay seems to get this: his next films, Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome To The Jungle, are also franchise projects.
For now, Housefull 5 proves that sticking with tried-and-tested series is still a winning formula.