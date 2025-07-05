Housefull 5 concludes global run with ₹260 crore

TL;DR

Housefull 5 shows the power of sequels and familiar brands

The film's strong numbers highlight how sequels and familiar brands keep drawing crowds—especially when compared to originals like Khel Khel Mein that struggled at the box office.

Akshay seems to get this: his next films, Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome To The Jungle, are also franchise projects.

For now, Housefull 5 proves that sticking with tried-and-tested series is still a winning formula.