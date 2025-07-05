Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
'Special Ops 2': Kay Kay Menon's thriller returns with new twists
The "Special Ops 2" trailer just dropped, with Kay Kay Menon back as Himmat Singh.
Streaming starts July 11, and this season dives into a major cyber-attack threatening India's digital economy and UPI users, along with AI misuse and global risks.
TL;DR
Expect both personal drama and high-stakes action
This time, the show explores Himmat's relationship with his daughter while also taking on a rescue mission for a kidnapped scientist—so expect both personal drama and high-stakes action.
Watch the series on JioHotstar
Catch "Special Ops 2" exclusively on JioHotstar starting July 11.
A look at the star-studded cast
The cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tahil, and Prakash Raj.
Directed by Shivam Nair and Neeraj Pandey, the team behind the scenes is just as strong as those on screen.