'Special Ops 2': Kay Kay Menon's thriller returns with new twists

TL;DR

Expect both personal drama and high-stakes action

This time, the show explores Himmat's relationship with his daughter while also taking on a rescue mission for a kidnapped scientist—so expect both personal drama and high-stakes action.

Watch the series on JioHotstar

Catch "Special Ops 2" exclusively on JioHotstar starting July 11.

A look at the star-studded cast

The cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tahil, and Prakash Raj.

Directed by Shivam Nair and Neeraj Pandey, the team behind the scenes is just as strong as those on screen.