Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Priyadarshan announces upcoming shoot for Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are teaming up again after 17 years for Haiwaan, a new thriller directed by Priyadarshan.
Filming kicks off in Kochi in August 2025, with a release planned for 2026.
The title, which means "beast," hints at the intense roles both stars will take on.
This is just one of several upcoming projects between Akshay and Priyadarshan.
This reunion is pretty special—Akshay and Saif haven't shared the screen since Tashan in 2008, so fans have been waiting a long time.
With Priyadarshan's knack for suspenseful stories and both actors coming off big projects, there's real buzz about what they'll bring to Haiwaan.