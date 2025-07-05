Next Article

Priyadarshan announces upcoming shoot for Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are teaming up again after 17 years for Haiwaan, a new thriller directed by Priyadarshan.

Filming kicks off in Kochi in August 2025, with a release planned for 2026.

The title, which means "beast," hints at the intense roles both stars will take on.

This is just one of several upcoming projects between Akshay and Priyadarshan.