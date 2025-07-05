Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Kim Kardashian's legal battle amidst Bezos-Sanchez wedding
Kim Kardashian showed up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding, but behind the scenes, she was handling a lawsuit.
It all started when she accidentally posted a photo of Ivan Cantu, a New York project manager, in an Instagram post about a Texas death row case.
Now, Cantu is suing her for emotional distress and reputational harm.
TL;DR
Cantu's claims and Kardashian's response
Cantu says the mix-up caused him serious stress—think sleep issues and PTSD—after Kardashian's post (which she deleted quickly).
Her team has called the lawsuit groundless, explaining it was just an honest mistake.
Kim apologized publicly and made it clear this won't stop her from supporting criminal justice reform.