Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 Kim Kardashian's legal battle amidst Bezos-Sanchez wedding

Kim Kardashian showed up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding, but behind the scenes, she was handling a lawsuit.

It all started when she accidentally posted a photo of Ivan Cantu, a New York project manager, in an Instagram post about a Texas death row case.

Now, Cantu is suing her for emotional distress and reputational harm.