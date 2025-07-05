Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 'Singh vs. Kaur 2' release date revealed

Get ready—Shehnaaz Gill and Gippy Grewal are teaming up again for "Singh vs Kaur 2," releasing worldwide on October 2, 2025.

The news broke with a catchy video and the message, "The wait is over."

This marks their second time working together after "Daaka" (2019).