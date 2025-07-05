Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
'Singh vs. Kaur 2' release date revealed
Get ready—Shehnaaz Gill and Gippy Grewal are teaming up again for "Singh vs Kaur 2," releasing worldwide on October 2, 2025.
The news broke with a catchy video and the message, "The wait is over."
This marks their second time working together after "Daaka" (2019).
TL;DR
Fans are excited for the movie
Fans are hyped for the Gill-Grewal reunion, flooding social media with comments like "Super excited" and "Blockbuster movie loading." The original film was a big hit back in 2013.
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is also set to appear in "Sab First Class" with Varun Sharma and another Punjabi film called "Ikk Kudi."