Vijay Deverakonda's rejection of Kuberaa's lead role
Vijay Deverakonda was offered the lead role in Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa—a character who's a beggar.
He passed on it, feeling his fans might not be ready to see him in such a role after his recent box office setbacks.
The part then went to Dhanush.
How Kuberaa became a blockbuster
Director Sekhar Kammula had picked Deverakonda for his huge fan following but respected the decision when Vijay felt it wasn't the right move for him right now.
Interestingly, Kuberaa still became a big hit, earning over ₹120 crore and featuring stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.
Vijay is now more careful about his film choices
Vijay has talked about how tough his early career was—lots of rejections and odd jobs before making it big.
After a few recent flops, he's being careful with his choices to keep his fans happy and protect the momentum he's built.