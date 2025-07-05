Vijay Deverakonda's rejection of Kuberaa's lead role

TL;DR

How Kuberaa became a blockbuster

Director Sekhar Kammula had picked Deverakonda for his huge fan following but respected the decision when Vijay felt it wasn't the right move for him right now.

Interestingly, Kuberaa still became a big hit, earning over ₹120 crore and featuring stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay is now more careful about his film choices

Vijay has talked about how tough his early career was—lots of rejections and odd jobs before making it big.

After a few recent flops, he's being careful with his choices to keep his fans happy and protect the momentum he's built.