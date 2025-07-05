Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 Ranveer Singh discovers director's birthday surprise

Ranveer Singh fans, mark your calendars—his new film Dhurandhar will reveal its first look on July 6, right on his birthday.

Director Aditya Dhar tried to keep the reveal a secret, but Ranveer caught wind of the plan and confirmed it with him.

Even so, the official look is still tightly under wraps and set to be a birthday highlight.