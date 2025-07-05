Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Ranveer Singh discovers director's birthday surprise
Ranveer Singh fans, mark your calendars—his new film Dhurandhar will reveal its first look on July 6, right on his birthday.
Director Aditya Dhar tried to keep the reveal a secret, but Ranveer caught wind of the plan and confirmed it with him.
Even so, the official look is still tightly under wraps and set to be a birthday highlight.
TL;DR
'Dhurandhar' is a special film for me: Ranveer
Dhurandhar brings together a star-studded lineup with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal joining Ranveer.
He'll sport a style reminiscent of his Padmaavat days.
Singh says this film is his way of giving something special back to fans.
Before this project, he was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and popped up as Simmba in Singham Again.