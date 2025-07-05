AI proposes alternate casting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

TL;DR

ChatGPT's dream cast for 'Ramayana'

Besides the buzz around the original cast, ChatGPT chimed in with its own dream picks—Ram Charan or Hrithik Roshan for their spiritual vibe as Lord Ram, Mrunal Thakur for Sita's emotional depth, and Ranveer Singh or Fahadh Faasil to capture Ravana's complexity.

With music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer plus next-level VFX from Oscar-winning DNEG, this film is shaping up to be one of India's most exciting cinematic events.