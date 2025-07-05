AI proposes alternate casting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana films are set for Diwali 2026 and 2027, boasting a big-budget production and a star lineup—Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
The project is making headlines not just for its scale but also for its ambition to redefine Indian cinema.
ChatGPT's dream cast for 'Ramayana'
Besides the buzz around the original cast, ChatGPT chimed in with its own dream picks—Ram Charan or Hrithik Roshan for their spiritual vibe as Lord Ram, Mrunal Thakur for Sita's emotional depth, and Ranveer Singh or Fahadh Faasil to capture Ravana's complexity.
With music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer plus next-level VFX from Oscar-winning DNEG, this film is shaping up to be one of India's most exciting cinematic events.