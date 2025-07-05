Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 War 2 reunites Naga Vamsi and Jr NTR

Get ready—War 2, the much-awaited sequel to War, lands in theaters on August 14, 2025.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr NTR, it's the next chapter in YRF's Spy Universe (think Pathaan and Tiger series).

This time, you can catch it in Hindi or Telugu—and yes, IMAX screens are included.