Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
War 2 reunites Naga Vamsi and Jr NTR
Get ready—War 2, the much-awaited sequel to War, lands in theaters on August 14, 2025.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr NTR, it's the next chapter in YRF's Spy Universe (think Pathaan and Tiger series).
This time, you can catch it in Hindi or Telugu—and yes, IMAX screens are included.
TL;DR
Exclusive theatrical run across India
War 2 is set for an exclusive theatrical run across India; the source does not mention streaming or digital release plans.
Fun fact: Telugu rights were picked up for about ₹80cr by Sithara Entertainment's Naga Vamsi, who said he's thrilled to bring this action-packed film to Telugu audiences.