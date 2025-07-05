Next Article
Jul 05, 2025
'Border 2' producers accused of pressuring FWICE
Diljit Dosanjh is back on board for Border 2 after the film workers' group FWICE lifted its ban, thanks to a personal appeal from T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar.
The ban was originally put in place because Diljit worked with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.
Since most of Border 2 is already shot, FWICE President B N Tiwari acknowledged that it was difficult to replace him now.
While Diljit can finish Border 2, the ban isn't gone for good—he's still barred from other films.
Bhushan Kumar promised not to cast him again, and FWICE's Ashoke Pandit warned that any producer who does should be ready for possible fallout: FWICE will not be responsible for any financial loss incurred due to such decisions.