Brad Pitt's F1 continues box office success

TL;DR

'F1' becomes Apple Studios's biggest opening weekend ever

F1 kicked off with over $140 million worldwide—including $55.6 million from North America—and has now reached $166.7 million globally. That makes it Brad Pitt's 20th highest-grossing movie so far.

The cast also includes Javier Bardem and Damson Idris, plus cameos from actual F1 stars like Max Verstappen.

'F1' is worth your time and money

If you love fast-paced sports dramas or just want to see Brad Pitt back in the driver's seat, F1 is worth checking out.

The mix of real-life racing legends and strong performances gives it extra appeal—especially if you're into the world of Formula One or looking for something exciting at the movies right now.