Bollywood producer's love gift now rented to Shah Rukh Khan
When Shah Rukh Khan's iconic home Mannat needed a makeover, he and his family moved into Puja Casa—a swanky four-story building in Bandra's Pali Hill.
Originally a gift from producer Vashu Bhagnani to his wife Puja, the property is now owned by their kids, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
SRK is paying ₹25L/month to rent these 2 duplexes
SRK is shelling out about ₹25 lakh each month to rent two duplex apartments here, covering space for both his family and staff.
Since Mannat's renovation needs special court approval (it's a heritage site), the Khans are set to stay at Puja Casa for at least two more years.
Puja Casa has also become a popular spot for stars
Puja Casa isn't just SRK's temporary address—it's also become a popular spot for many of Bhagnani's Bollywood friends, making it something of a notable location in Mumbai.
Fun fact: Vashu Bhagnani has named several ventures after his wife, including his film company, Puja Films.