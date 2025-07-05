Bollywood producer's love gift now rented to Shah Rukh Khan

TL;DR

SRK is paying ₹25L/month to rent these 2 duplexes

SRK is shelling out about ₹25 lakh each month to rent two duplex apartments here, covering space for both his family and staff.

Since Mannat's renovation needs special court approval (it's a heritage site), the Khans are set to stay at Puja Casa for at least two more years.

Puja Casa has also become a popular spot for stars

Puja Casa isn't just SRK's temporary address—it's also become a popular spot for many of Bhagnani's Bollywood friends, making it something of a notable location in Mumbai.

Fun fact: Vashu Bhagnani has named several ventures after his wife, including his film company, Puja Films.