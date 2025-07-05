Rolls-Royce Phantom Dentelle is a one-off car with floral motifs

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a bespoke one-off, the Phantom Dentelle, as a unique gift from a Middle Eastern client to their father. The design of this special car takes inspiration from a couture lace piece with three-dimensional floral designs. The exterior features an elegant two-tone color scheme of Arctic White and Palais Nemasker Dawn, while the interior showcases delicate floral motifs that are embroidered on the dashboard and between the rear seats.

Exterior Exterior features a hand-painted depiction of leafy branch The Phantom Dentelle boasts an elegant two-tone paint, with the lower section in Crystal over Arctic White and the upper body in Crystal over Palais Nemasker Dawn. A delicate coachline runs from the grille to taillights on both the sides, mirrored by a white coachline along the hood and after rear doors. Above the rear wheel, this main coachline is interrupted by an intricate hand-painted depiction of a leafy branch.

Interior Dashboard artwork consists of over 160,000 stitches The interior of the Phantom Dentelle is a blend of Sunrise and Grace White leather upholstery. The dashboard, or "Gallery," flaunts an ornate embroidered image of flowers using different stitching techniques and thread densities for a layered, three-dimensional look. This intricate artwork on the dashboard consists of over 160,000 stitches while the section between rear seats has another set of elegant flowers requiring 70,000 stitches.